WWE News: AJ Styles Sends Out A Royal Rumble Warning, WWE Trademarks The Irresistible Force

January 25, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– AJ Styles posted a message on Twitter, warning Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens before their WWE title match this Sunday.

– WWE has filed a trademark for “The Irresistible Force” for wrestling and merchandise use.

