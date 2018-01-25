WWE News: AJ Styles Sends Out A Royal Rumble Warning, WWE Trademarks The Irresistible Force

– AJ Styles posted a message on Twitter, warning Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens before their WWE title match this Sunday.

Representing @WWE as THE Champion is not something I take lightly. I fight for that position, I earn it every week. So any man or two men or three or four who want to take it away will get the beating they deserve. Get ready for Sunday, it’s going to be #Phenomenal. #RoyalRumble

