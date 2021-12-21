wrestling / News
AJ Styles Set to Appear On This Week’s WWE NXT
AJ Styles is headed to Tuesday nights, at least for this week, as he’s set to appear on tomorrow’s episode of WWE NXT. It was announced by Jimmy Smith on tonight’s Raw that Styles will appear on tomorrow’s show.
Styles, who was dropped by Omos as a tag partner on tonight’s show, found his name coming out of Waller’s mouth on over the weekend. Waller, who is currently the most hated person in NXT for his attack on Johnny Gargano two weeks ago, took shots at Styles in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday. Waller also responded quickly to the announcement that Styles will be on tomorrow’s show, writing:
“Did I hear that right? @AJStylesOrg wants to come to my house at @WWENXT ? Just make sure you wipe your feet on the way in #WWERaw”
The full lineup for the film is:
* Street Fight: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai
* Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo
* Trick Williams vs. Dexter Lumis
* The Creed Brothers vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans
* AJ Styles announced as appearing
