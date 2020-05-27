AJ Styles Set For Tomorrow’s WWE After the Bell

WWE has announced that AJ Styles will be the guest for tomorrow’s episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves.

Fresh off news that he is officially returning to SmackDown, AJ Styles joins Corey Graves for an in-depth interview on this week’s WWE After the Bell, available wherever you get your podcasts.

The Phenomenal One has been making waves as of late, from his epic Boneyard Match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania to his participation in the blue brand’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament and subsequent first-round win against Shinsuke Nakamura. On this week’s WWE After the Bell, the two-time WWE Champion tells all about his recent career highlights, how he found his footing in WWE (with a little help from Mr. McMahon) and much more.

