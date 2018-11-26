Quantcast

 

WWE News: AJ Styles Set For Smackdown Tomorrow, Behind The Scenes Look At WWE Shop Holiday Commercial, The Rock’s Under Armour Headphones Sell Well

November 26, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE has announced that AJ Styles will be on tomorrow night’s episode of Smackdown Live to address his loss to Daniel Bryan two weeks ago.

– WWE has posted a behind-the-scenes video looking at the shoot for a new WWE Shop holiday commercial.

– The Rock announced that his new Under Armour headphones are the #1 selling item for the company.

