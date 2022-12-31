AJ Styles Shares Injury Update, Confirms He Suffered an Ankle Break

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar AJ Styles suffered an ankle injury during a tag team match at a WWE live event earlier this week in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Styles also went to Tampa, Florida this week to get his ankle looked at and didn’t work this week’s shows in Toronto and SmackDown in Tampa. Styles did share an update on his injury earlier today, via Twitter.

According to the former WWE Champion, he did suffer an ankle break, but it will not require surgery. AJ Styles wrote, “Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I’ve ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes.”