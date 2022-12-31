wrestling / News
AJ Styles Shares Injury Update, Confirms He Suffered an Ankle Break
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar AJ Styles suffered an ankle injury during a tag team match at a WWE live event earlier this week in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Styles also went to Tampa, Florida this week to get his ankle looked at and didn’t work this week’s shows in Toronto and SmackDown in Tampa. Styles did share an update on his injury earlier today, via Twitter.
According to the former WWE Champion, he did suffer an ankle break, but it will not require surgery. AJ Styles wrote, “Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I’ve ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes.”
Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I've ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes.
— AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) December 31, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Considering New Main Event Title In 2023, Update on Wrestlemania Plans
- Dax Harwood On What He Does & Doesn’t Respect About Dave Meltzer, Opinion On Star Ratings
- Jake Roberts Slams Bill Watts for Racist and Disrespectful Behavior
- Kevin Owens Says He Was Told Steve Austin’s Return Match Couldn’t Have Been Anyone But Him