AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Impact and More Pay Tribute to Jushin Liger

– Following Jushin Liger’s retirement match at WrestleKingdom 14, a host of stars including AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and more paid tribute to him online. At night two of the show, Liger and Naoki Sano lost to Hiromu Takahashi & Ryu Lee in the legendary wrestler’s final match.

Liger’s influence on the wrestling indusry has been felt by many stars, and you can see a selectrion of tweets by people in the industry paying tribute below:

One of the best I’ve ever been in the ring with @Liger_NJPW pic.twitter.com/kmUBajSuYH — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) January 5, 2020

There will never be another Jushin Liger. A true timeless icon. #ThankYouLiger pic.twitter.com/XExxCDUbPB — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 5, 2020

A professor of psychology on the west coast wrote that idolizing "any one person inevitably leads to disappointment." But that guy never met Jushin "Thunder" Liger.

I, on the other hand…did.

Plain Truth: without @Liger_NJPW, there is no Mike Quackenbush. #ThankYouLiger pic.twitter.com/Z54Vrldr8U — Mike Quackenbush (@MikeQuackenbush) January 4, 2020

I've had the privilege of calling multiple Jushin "Thunder" Liger matches, and for that I will be eternally grateful. Liger was a tremendous inspiration for me becoming involved in pro-wrestling, and I am honored that he came to our little corner of the world.#ThankYouLiger pic.twitter.com/sOQOTYnO9T — Excalibur (@ShutUpExcalibur) January 4, 2020

#ThankYouLiger @Liger_NJPW for an amazing, influential and trend setting career. It was a pleasure every time I had the privilege of competing against you. Also hello to @facdaniels & @EdgeRatedR since they are great brothers pictured in this random motley crew here. pic.twitter.com/8nHxSmADB2 — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) January 4, 2020

Hey #ThankYouLiger one time in PWG you sacrificed your asshole to save mine from Tommaso Ciampa’s thumb then you danced around and for some reason we fought in slow motion also you’re the most tan man ever even though only your hands show — Chuck Taylor (@SexyChuckieT) January 3, 2020

One of the greatest Xmas presents I could ever dream of. @PWAaustralia #ThankYouLiger pic.twitter.com/bAF93bzATs — Robbie Eagles (@RobbieEagles_) January 4, 2020

The “goosebumps” in wrestling sometimes don’t come as much as I was a kid. But every time the beat drops of Jushin Thunder Liger’s theme the goosebumps are right there. Thank you for being such a huge part of my life.#ThankYouLiger pic.twitter.com/UTcuUg8Uoj — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) January 4, 2020

For everything you did to influence and inspire us all, #ThankYouLiger Also, Curry Man says thanks for teaching him English. Wherever he is, I’m sure he appreciates it! pic.twitter.com/QVlYs5GB4h — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) January 4, 2020