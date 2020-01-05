wrestling / News

AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Impact and More Pay Tribute to Jushin Liger

January 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jushin Liger G1

– Following Jushin Liger’s retirement match at WrestleKingdom 14, a host of stars including AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and more paid tribute to him online. At night two of the show, Liger and Naoki Sano lost to Hiromu Takahashi & Ryu Lee in the legendary wrestler’s final match.

Liger’s influence on the wrestling indusry has been felt by many stars, and you can see a selectrion of tweets by people in the industry paying tribute below:

