AJ Styles Reportedly Signed One Year WWE Extension

A new report has an update on AJ Styles’ WWE contract status. It was reported last September that Styles’ contract was up at the end of the year or early this year. Styles was out of action for the early part of 2025 due to injury, but his contract would have most likely been up by now. Fightful Select reports that those familiar with the matter have said that according to those close to Styles, he signed a one-year extension of his contract.

There’s no word on when the extension was signed, nor when it might expire. Neither WWE nor Styles confirmed the news to Fightful, and the report made clear that the word came from those close to Styles and not WWE itself.

Styles last competed on the June 16th episode of Raw, defeating Chad Gable in singles action.