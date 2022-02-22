AJ Styles Reportedly Signs New Multi-Year Deal With WWE, Details On His Contract

Fightful Select reports that AJ Styles has signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. It was noted last month by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that he’d heard Styles had re-signed with the company, the newest report has details on his contract.

According to Fightful, Styles’ contract was set to expire in the spring/summer and would have landed him on the free agent mark for the first time since leaving NJPW in 2016.

Fightful notes that WWE expected Styles to have “plenty of suitors” and wanted to extend his deal before he could have conversations with other companies. The report states that Styles is said to be “very happy” in WWE and has mentioned numerous times he’d like to stay with the company beyond his in-ring career.

Additionally, sources claimed that the dollar figures of Styles’ new deal were “well over $3 million a year” when all is said and done, with the belief that he “deserved every penny” and would “easily make that back for the company” in the future.

Also as part of the deal, Styles reportedly has additional bus travel accommodations paid for by the company.