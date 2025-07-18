AJ Styles Slammiversary Appearance Teased On TNA Impact

TNA leaned hard into its teases of AJ Styles appearing at Slammiversary on this week’s Impact. As noted, TNA executives have been using the term “Phenomenal” to describe Slammiversary and have remained coy on whether the WWE star will appear. TNA made it as close to explicit as possible at the end of Thursday’s show, which you can check out below.

The vignette features a POV shot approaching a create with TNA branding on it. The crate opens and a quick-flash montage of AJ Styles action shots from TNA’s history appears, followed by the reveal of Styles’ old TNA gear in the create.

Slammiversary takes place on Sunday night and airs live on TNA+ and PPV.