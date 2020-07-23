AJ Styles Slams Paul Heyman During Livestream, Calls Heyman a Liar, Says Other Wrestlers ‘Despise’ Him (Video)

– A video has surfaced online where AJ Styles speaks on one of his game streams about his issues with former WWE Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman. AJ Styles discussed wanting to move to the Smackdown roster from Raw because he couldn’t stand being around Heyman, who he called a “liar.” You can check out that clip and some highlights below.

Styles statements confirm past rumors that he wanted to move to the Smackdown roster to be away from Heyman while he was in charge of the Raw brand. Styles’ former stabelmates in The OC, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, have also claimed that Heyman is a liar and was responsible for them getting cut from the WWE roster last April.

AJ Styles on Heyman being the reason he moved to Smackdown: “The reason I went to Smackdown is because I couldn’t stand looking at Heyman. I just can’t stand a liar. I’m a grown man. You’re a grown man. Why lie? You didn’t even have to say anything, you know. So, I just couldn’t stand to look at him. I was like, ‘Well, you know. If and when an opportunity, if Smackdown becomes available, I can’t be around Paul Heyman. I just can’t stand him. But if there’s ever an opportunity, I don’t mind coming over. That’d be great. I don’t want to do anything now because my son if he plays football on Friday nights, I want to be there.'”

Styles on others disliking Heyman for throwing them under the bus for his mistakes: “Well, I talked to a lot of guys about the situation. And you wouldn’t believe the amount of people that I worked with despised this guy because of his lies. And he’d find ways to throw them under the bus when he screwed up. He would try to throw them under the bus, so they would get in trouble. I heard this from several, several different people. Like it kind of almost hard to find someone who liked him. And I didn’t know this, I just assumed everybody liked him, that I was the only one.”

Styles on Vince McMahon seeing through Heyman’s crap: “But, I think the reason why [Heyman left his position], Vince is a very smart man, and he can see a lot of crap. And I think he finally saw what everybody and said, ‘You know what man? You’ve done some great things in the past, but you’re just not well liked here. Maybe just hit the bricks, and we’ll let you be the advocate for Brock Lesnar. You do it well.’ We can’t deny that, right? He’s good at that. I think that’s as far as it needs to go. The only person he can blame is himself. Just don’t lie to people man. This is the business that, I don’t want to say grew up in, but like found a way to be successful in, probably by lying. I’m not the first guy to say this, as I found out. So anyway, it was a lot of trash, and I wanted to clear those things up.”

