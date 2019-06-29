wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles Sports Mask for Entrance at WWE Event in Tokyo, The Undertaker’s Unexpected Alliances, Becky Lynch vs. Natalya Full Match
– As noted, WWE held another house show today in Tokyo, Japan. Some live event photos have surfaced on Twitter from the card, showing AJ Styles sporting a mask for his entrance attire. You can check out the photos of AJ Styles wearing a cool mask below.
#WWETokyo WWE Live Event wow how cool is this #AJStyles brought back and is wearing his New Japan mask
Credit to @AEWCodyfan_CCK for capturing theses awesome pics pic.twitter.com/tlJ5r0R9sx
— Team AJ Styles (@KingStylesClash) June 29, 2019
– A new WWE Top 10 video is out today featuring The Undertaker’s Top 10 Unexpected Alliances. You can check out that new video in the player below.
– WWE has released a full match video featuring Natalya vs. Becky Lynch from WWE Extreme Rules 2016. You can check out that full match video below.
