WWE News: AJ Styles Sports Mask for Entrance at WWE Event in Tokyo, The Undertaker’s Unexpected Alliances, Becky Lynch vs. Natalya Full Match

June 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As noted, WWE held another house show today in Tokyo, Japan. Some live event photos have surfaced on Twitter from the card, showing AJ Styles sporting a mask for his entrance attire. You can check out the photos of AJ Styles wearing a cool mask below.

– A new WWE Top 10 video is out today featuring The Undertaker’s Top 10 Unexpected Alliances. You can check out that new video in the player below.

– WWE has released a full match video featuring Natalya vs. Becky Lynch from WWE Extreme Rules 2016. You can check out that full match video below.

