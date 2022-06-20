wrestling / News
AJ Styles, Sting, Kurt Angle Appear in Videos at Impact Slammiversary
Impact Wrestling celebrated its 20th anniversary at Slammiversary with videos from AJ Styles, Sting, and Kurt Angle. Sunday night’s PPV featured surprise videos from the TNA legends talking about the legacy of Impact and what it meant to them. You can see the videos below.
Styles is of course currently signed to WWE, while Sting is an AEW star. Angle is not currently signed to a company. All three are TNA Hall of Famers, with both Sting and Angle in the WWE Hall of Fame.
Our ongoing live coverage of the PPV is here.
Check out what @AJStylesOrg had to say about being voted the most IMPACTful X Division wrestler of the past 20 years!#Slammiversary #IMPACT20 pic.twitter.com/8uIK0Dhhty
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
Check out what @Sting had to say about @IMPACTWRESTLING celebrating 20 Years!#Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/gA9arhlAso
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
Check out what @RealKurtAngle had to say about @IMPACTWRESTLING celebrating 20 years! #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/PE3Pja9g8T
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Considering Treating Cody Rhodes’ Return Like Triple H’s In 2002
- New Report Outlines Conditions In Which Vince McMahon Could Be Fired From WWE
- Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Does Not Get Along With Kevin Dunn
- More Details On WWE Allegedly Burying Stephanie McMahon After Hiatus Announcement, If Current Vince Scandal Is Related