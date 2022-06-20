wrestling / News

AJ Styles, Sting, Kurt Angle Appear in Videos at Impact Slammiversary

June 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Styles Impact Slammiversary Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling celebrated its 20th anniversary at Slammiversary with videos from AJ Styles, Sting, and Kurt Angle. Sunday night’s PPV featured surprise videos from the TNA legends talking about the legacy of Impact and what it meant to them. You can see the videos below.

Styles is of course currently signed to WWE, while Sting is an AEW star. Angle is not currently signed to a company. All three are TNA Hall of Famers, with both Sting and Angle in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Our ongoing live coverage of the PPV is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AJ Styles, Impact Slammiversary, Kurt Angle, Sting, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading