AJ Styles Talks About Being “Surprised” By John Cena’s Talent

In a recent appearance on The Halftime Show, AJ Styles shared his thoughts on his history working alongside John Cena, explaining that his former opponent has an excellent grasp of performing in the ring (per Fightful). As a technical expert himself, Styles said Cena had an unexpected understanding for how the dynamics of wrestling function. You can read a highlight from Styles and listen to the full episode below.

On Cena’s understanding of what is required for a good performance: “I’ve had a lot of tough opponents throughout my career. I will say that a guy that surprised me with how good he was in the ring would be John Cena. John is not known for being a technical mastermind in the ring, but he’s pretty good. I had some of my better matches against this guy.I didn’t realize what I was getting myself into, there’s a little bit of everything. I had no idea. That’s one of those things where I had a lot to learn. Some guys may not look the part, but they definitely…. His mind for how everything needs to work and transition-wise. He’s just good. He knows what he’s doing. It’s one of those things were you thought, ‘I’m the superior wrestler in the ring,’ but once you get in there with John Cena, you realize, ‘Well, okay, I didn’t know that. Let’s keep going.’ He’s pretty good.”