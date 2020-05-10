AJ Styles Will Gladly Take Out The Undertaker in a Rematch, Explains Why He Didn’t Lose the Boneyard Match

– Speaking on last week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, AJ Styles discussed his Boneyard Match with The Undertaker and wanting to face Undertaker again at some point in a possible rematch and how he technically didn’t lose the Boneyard Match since there was no referee and he jus got some dirt poured on him. Below are some highlights and a clip from AJ Styles’ appearance on the show.

Styles on the Boneyard Match being a unique challenge: “I definitely think it was a different side of AJ Styles, and not only Styles but The Undertaker, obviously. Not only is that Money In The Bank match unique, but this one, the Boneyard Match, was unique. It was different. And I gotta be honest with you guys, I can’t take credit for you know — the situation that we’re in. We were put in a position to be have an unbelievable encounter, The Undertaker and I. And so, the situations are what they are. Again, you take advantage of them.”

Styles on wanting a rematch with The Undertaker and if they have unfinished business: “Well, I can tell ya this. There wasn’t a referee. Did I lose? I don’t know. Maybe I got some dirt poured on me, but that doesn’t mean I lost. Unfinished business? Absolutely. If there’s ever a chance for me to get my hands on The Undertaker, I will gladly take him out, no problem. I won’t say no problem. Obviously, it is a problem, but I’m looking forward to it.”

