AJ Styles Talks Changing His Workouts at Age 40, Working WrestleMania

– AJ Styles recently spoke with Men’s Health, here are some highlights…

On Changing His Workouts at Age 40: I’m not maxing out. Heavy weight is not that big of a deal for me anymore. I’m not out to get bigger. I’m out to maintain what I’ve got. Sometimes that’s doing a lot more reps, or doing heavy one week and light the next.

On Getting Used to Working WrestleMania: I really don’t think you can. It’s amazing what we do get used to. But WrestleMania being only once a year, it’s unbelievable to walk out in front of 100,000 people who just want to see you perform. It’s a special moment. That’s why there’s so many other guys in this business who maybe should have got out a while back, but it’s just hard to do when you’re walking down the aisle and there’s that many people with eyes on you.