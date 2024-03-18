AJ Styles Comments On Rumors of Tama Tonga Joining WWE: “He’s Making The Right Decision”

It was reported last month that Tama Tonga joined WWE after leaving NJPW earlier this year. In an interview with Battleground (via Fightful), AJ Styles spoke about the rumors and said he’s wanted Tonga to join WWE for a long time.

He said: “The sky is the limit. This guy can get after it. I know how good Tama is. The fact that he may be coming over would be awesome. I was hoping he would come over a long time ago, but he didn’t have any interest back then. If there is interest now, he’s making the right decision.“