AJ Styles Says Tama Tonga Picked The Perfect Time To Come to WWE

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling (via Fightful), AJ Styles spoke about Tama Tonga joining the WWE and noted that the former NJPW wrestler picked the ‘perfect time’ to do so. Tonga is now part of the Bloodline, working with Solo Sikoa. The two will face Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at Backlash.

Styles said: “Truth be told, I wanted him much earlier than he came, but the timing wasn’t right. He came at the perfect time. He went from sort of the mid level of a card to the top and I love it for him. He’s a good dude, he deserves it. I’m sorry, he doesn’t deserve it, we don’t deserve anything. He earned that chance to be where he is today. I am so stinking happy for him, so glad he’s there. It’s awesome.“