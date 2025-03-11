– During an interview on today’s Raw Recap show, WWE Superstar AJ Styles discussed his issues with Logan Paul last night on Raw. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

AJ Styles on Logan Paul: “I feel like, it’s me and the rest of the country wanting to hurt Logan Paul. So I’m just trying to do everyone a favor and get it done as quick as possible, get him out of our ring.”

On Paul not paying his dues: “It’s like giving your kids everything they want before they even work for anything. They’re spoiled, right, and I would say it’s kind of the same thing with Logan Paul. He thinks he can just come to a WWE ring. Not an independent wrestling ring, like the rest of us had, or maybe at least the PC to train a little bit. He has done none of that, and thinks he belongs in our ring? We’ve paid our dues, we’ve done what we’ve had to do to get to where we’re at. Logan Paul hasn’t. So we’re gonna find out how bad he wants it. I’m gonna stay on him. I’m gonna stay on him until either he’s gonna fight and do something about it, or he’s gonna leave.”

On if he has any respect for Logan Paul: “He’s an athlete. He’s an athlete, there’s no doubt about it. The guy’s an athlete, but there are tons of athletes out there that don’t belong in our ring. We, like I said, had to pay our dues. We had to sacrifice something to get in that ring. Whether it’s time, whether it’s pain, or both, or all of it, we have to sacrifice so much, and then there’s a guy that thinks he can just walk into our ring and do whatever he wants, say whatever he wants, claims he’s the biggest star. I mean, yeah, he’s got a lot of followers. Maybe Triple H is happy about that. Great.”

On how Paul has to earn his spot on the roster: “But he’s gonna have to earn his spot on the WWE roster. He hasn’t given anything. That is the problem, right? You gotta give something to get something, and he hasn’t given anything. I can respect the fact that he wants to do something like this because we all want to do it, but we had to do it the right way. We had to do it the hard way. I feel like the red carpet was rolled out for Logan, and it is what it is. If we’re being honest, why is he here? Because he’s made a star with his podcasts and all the other things he’s been [doing]. I’m not saying he’s not a smart kid. He figured it out long before the rest of us did, how to make a lot of money and how to do it fast at a young age. I respect that. But I don’t have to respect him being in my ring.”

On how he will finish things with Logan Paul: “I didn’t start this, Logan did. I’m just gonna finish it. We’re gonna find out how bad he wants it. If he wants to be in a WWE ring, how bad do you want to be in it? It’s not easy. If it’s everybody would do it. So let’s just take him to a point where he might break, and if he doesn’t, maybe he belongs, and I’ll respect that. I don’t have to like him, but I can respect him. Maybe it’s a match. Maybe that’s what this needs to be. So yeah, let’s have the match. I don’t care where it is. Let’s do it. Let’s see what you’ve got. Let’s see how bad you want it. How much punishment are you willing to take? What injuries are you willing to come back from? Let’s find out.”

