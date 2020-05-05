AJ Styles Says He’ll Throw Stars Off WWE HQ if He Must to Win Money in the Bank, Aleister Black Responds

AJ Styles is literally taking no prisoners if he needs to do otherwise this weekend at Money in the Bank, threatening to throw people off WWE HQ if he must. Following his win on Raw, Styles cut a promo in which he said he was willing to do anything to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, noting, “if that means throwing a Rey Mysterio or an Aleister Black off the top of WWE headquarters, then so be it.” You can see that promo below, as well as a response from Black in which he says that if he does get thrown off, he’ll climb back up and win anyway:

#MITB just became PHENOMENAL!@AJStylesOrg is ready to make history THIS SUNDAY in the most unique Money in the Bank #LadderMatch.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/6xLlvofjZ5 — WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2020