WWE News: AJ Styles Title Match Stat, Asuka Comments on Title Win, WWE Royal Rumble Promo
– According to Wrestling Inc, at last night’s WWE TLC PPV, AJ Styles was the challenger in the WWE Title match at a PPV for the first time since Elimination Chamber 2017.
– Here is the first promo for the 2019 WWE Royal Rumble PPV, which takes place on January 27 from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona…
– Here are Asuka & Tripel H commenting on Asuka’s title win at last night’s WWE TLC PPV…
Who is the champion now?…… It’s me, Asuka🤡
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 17, 2018
For her, it was never about a streak or a number, it was about proving she was the best of every division she was ever a part of. Tonight, after a brutal #WWETLC match, the Empress of Tomorrow is the Champion of Today. Congratulations @WWEAsuka. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/flIgmYMjEg
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 17, 2018