WWE News: AJ Styles Title Match Stat, Asuka Comments on Title Win, WWE Royal Rumble Promo

December 17, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
AJ Styles WWE Smackdown 91118

– According to Wrestling Inc, at last night’s WWE TLC PPV, AJ Styles was the challenger in the WWE Title match at a PPV for the first time since Elimination Chamber 2017.

– Here is the first promo for the 2019 WWE Royal Rumble PPV, which takes place on January 27 from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona…

– Here are Asuka & Tripel H commenting on Asuka’s title win at last night’s WWE TLC PPV…

AJ Styles, WWE, WWE TLC

