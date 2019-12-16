wrestling / News

AJ Styles to Face Randy Orton On Tomorrow’s Raw

December 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– AJ Styles will get his shot at Randy Orton this week on Raw. WWE announced on Sunday that Styles, who has been targeted by Orton including costing him his match against Rey Mysterio for the US Championship on last week’s episode or Raw, will face Orton in a match on Monday.

Raw takes place in Des Moines, Iowa on Monday and airs live on WWE Network.

