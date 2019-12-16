wrestling / News
AJ Styles to Face Randy Orton On Tomorrow’s Raw
December 15, 2019 | Posted by
– AJ Styles will get his shot at Randy Orton this week on Raw. WWE announced on Sunday that Styles, who has been targeted by Orton including costing him his match against Rey Mysterio for the US Championship on last week’s episode or Raw, will face Orton in a match on Monday.
Raw takes place in Des Moines, Iowa on Monday and airs live on WWE Network.
More Trending Stories
- Austin Aries on His Controversial Bound For Glory 2018 Moment, If It Was a Work, Exiting Impact
- Jim Ross Discusses Chavo Guerrero & Big Show Getting Into A Backstage Fight At A Smackdown Taping in 2004
- Corey Graves Responds To Angry Fans Over His KENTA Comment
- Jim Ross Discusses Ric Flair Throwing A Punch At Mick Foley Backstage at RAW in 2004, Describes The Fight