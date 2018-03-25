WWE News: AJ Styles Twerks At Live Event With The New Day, Chris Jericho On Doing What He Wants With His Career

– As we noted last night, AJ Styles returned to in-ring action at a live event in Trenton, New Jersey. He teamed with the New Day against Aiden English, Rusev, Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable. After the match, Styles and the New Day celebrated their win with some dancing and twerking.

I caught the end to last night’s #WWETrenton main event on video! AJ Styles and The New Day picked up the win in a fun match! @AJStylesOrg @WWEBigE @XavierWoodsPhD @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/8esqGyRR6Z — Hunter 💀 (@xBlackStarPunkx) March 25, 2018

– Milwaukee Magazine spoke with Chris Jericho about not being under contract with WWE and getting to do whatever he wants in his career.

He said: “I don’t do things for money anymore. I do it because I like to do it. It’s a good place, man, to do whatever I want to do and to enjoy all these different projects and make sure that fans can continue to get a lot of excitement out of what I do. It’s very important for me to make sure people can never pin down what Jericho is going to do next.“