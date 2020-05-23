wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles Says He Hopes Undertaker Hears His Words, Chad Gable Wants Rematch With Styles, Edge vs. Orton Promo
– AJ Styles spoke with Kayla Braxton following his return to Smackdown on Friday night where he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to advance in the WWE Intercontinental Title tournament. In the video, Styles says he is back on the house that he built, adding that he’s on a mission to beat anyone who faces him. He said nobody comes back from being buried alive like he did, and that he hopes the Undertaker hears what he’s saying.
– AJ Styles was drafted back to Smackdown from RAW and defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the WWE Intercontinental Title Tournament on Smackdown. He will now face Elias in the tournament next week, but Chad Gable took to Twitter saying he wants a rematch with Styles: “I’ve been waiting. Give me a rematch.”
I’ve been waiting.
Give me a rematch. https://t.co/ZX3HCpb7SN pic.twitter.com/gdoeA5pL2K
— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) May 23, 2020
– WWE has released a new promo for the Randy Orton vs. Edge WWE Backlash match on June 14th, which they’re hyping as the “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.”
More Trending Stories
- Bobby Lashley Discusses Status of Lana Storyline, Rusev’s WWE Release, Having The Undertaker Backstage in WWE
- Steve Austin On Asking Undertaker Permission To Use Skull Logo
- Barry Darsow Doesn’t Know Why Demolition Aren’t In The WWE Hall of Fame
- Bully Ray Discusses Meeting With Vince McMahon About Bringing Bully Ray Character to WWE, Reveals Why Vince Didn’t Want to Use It