AJ Styles Says Vince McMahon Didn’t Know Who He Was When He Joined WWE

AJ Styles recently recalled signing with WWE and being an unknown to Vince McMahon at the time. Styles made his debut for the company in the 2016 Royal Rumble, and he talked about coming on board in a Q&A on UpUpDownDown with Tyler Breeze. Styles referred to McMahon as “the redacted name,” a clear reference to McMahon’s exit for the company amid allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

“I think I’m 37 when I come to WWE,” Styles recalled (per Fightful). “The redacted name did not know me. He had no clue who I was. I think it was guys who had worked with me, probably with TNA and whatnot, that were able to say, ‘Let this guy come in third at the Rumble.’ Finally, he’s like, ‘Fine, let him.’ Then, the reaction happened, but he still didn’t believe it. He was like, ‘it’s a fluke.'”

He continued, “The next night, I had a match and it was okay but it wasn’t anything special. He’s like, ‘I have 100 guys who can do what you just did.’ What he was saying was true. I was trying to be something that is trying to be the babyface. I should have just been AJ Styles. He told me what he wanted and I was like, ‘I know that guy.'”

Styles has since gone on to have a run in WWE that includes two WWE Championship reigns, an Intercontinental Championship run, three reigns with the United States Championship and more.