AJ Styles vs. Cedric Alexander Announced For WWE Raw

– WWE announced that AJ Styles will meet Cedric Alexander in a non-title match on Monday’s WWE Raw.

A backstage attack by The O.C. hindered Cedric Alexander’s chances of advancing in the King of the Ring tournament on Raw, and now this astoundingly athletic Superstar will have a chance at retribution against United States Champion AJ Styles when he battles The Phenomenal One this Monday night.

With his King of the Ring dreams tarnished by Styles and his nefarious allies Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Alexander will no doubt hold nothing back against the U.S. Champion. Will Alexander settle the score?