AJ Styles vs. Grayson Waller & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
January 4, 2022 | Posted by
AJ Styles will get his match with Grayson Waller on next week’s episode of NXT. On Tuesday’s New Year’s Evil episode of the show, several matches were announced as you can see below.
NXT airs next Tuesday on USA Network.
* Crowbar on a Pole Match: Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo
* AJ Styles vs. Grayson Waller
* Xyon Quinn vs. Santos Escobar
Elektra Lopez says she’ll leave with the winner.
* Solo Sikoa vs. Boa
* Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro, & Amari Miller vs. Persia Pirotta, Indi Hartwell, & Wendy Chu
