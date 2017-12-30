AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn Announced For Smackdown Live

WWE.com has announced a match between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Sami Zayn for this Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown Live, the first Smackdown of 2018. Styles lost to Kevin Owens on the last episode.

Other matches announced for the episode include:

*Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin versus The Usos for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles

*Xavier Woods versus Aiden English in the US Title Tournament