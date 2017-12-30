wrestling / News
AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn Announced For Smackdown Live
December 30, 2017 | Posted by
WWE.com has announced a match between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Sami Zayn for this Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown Live, the first Smackdown of 2018. Styles lost to Kevin Owens on the last episode.
JUST ANNOUNCED: #WWEChampion @AJStylesOrg and @SamiZayn will square off in a non-title match THIS TUESDAY on the first #SDLive of 2018! https://t.co/xoocyxowhL
— WWE (@WWE) December 30, 2017
Other matches announced for the episode include:
*Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin versus The Usos for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles
*Xavier Woods versus Aiden English in the US Title Tournament