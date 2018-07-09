AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Set For This Week’s Smackdown

– AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura will face off on this week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced the match on Monday via Twitter, as you can see below.

The two Smackdown stars have faced each other for the better part of the past few months, with matches at WrestleMania 34, Greatest Royal Rumble, and Money in the Bank. Styles is set to defend his WWE Championship at Extreme Rules against Rusev, while Nakamura has a shot at Jeff Hardy’s United States Championship.