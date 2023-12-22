wrestling / News
AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
December 22, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced a match between AJ Styles and Solo Sikoa for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. This will be Styles’ first match in WWE since the September 15 episode of Smackdown. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT North American Championship: Dragon Lee (c) vs. Butch
* US Title Tournament Semifinals: Kevin Owens vs. Carmelo Hayes
* US Title Tournament Semifinals: Bobby Lashey vs. Santos Escobar
* Holiday Havoc: Damage CTRL (Asuka, IYO SKY, Bayley, & Kairi Sane) vs. Michin, Zelina Vega, Shotzi, & Bianca Belair
* AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa
More Trending Stories
- Road Dogg Reveals He Made Peace With CM Punk Backstage Following WWE Return
- Dax Harwood Says Bret Hart Praised FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold As One of The Greatest Matches He’s Ever Seen
- Jeff Jarrett On Why Abyss Is One Of TNA’s Pillars, If TNA Had Too Many Gimmick Matches
- Backstage Details on Ilja Dragunov’s Injury Angle on WWE NXT TV, NXT Officials Happy With Angle