AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a match between AJ Styles and Solo Sikoa for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. This will be Styles’ first match in WWE since the September 15 episode of Smackdown. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT North American Championship: Dragon Lee (c) vs. Butch

* US Title Tournament Semifinals: Kevin Owens vs. Carmelo Hayes

* US Title Tournament Semifinals: Bobby Lashey vs. Santos Escobar

* Holiday Havoc: Damage CTRL (Asuka, IYO SKY, Bayley, & Kairi Sane) vs. Michin, Zelina Vega, Shotzi, & Bianca Belair

* AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa