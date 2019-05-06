AJ Styles Wanted “Beat Up John Cena” Shirts But Was Rejected

— Recently, AJ Styles was performing a livestream on Mixer (h/t Fightful.com) where he had a quick Q&A with the chat. During this, he revealed his intention to make his “Beat Up John Cena” slogan, which took off during his feud with him, into a t-shirt, only to get shut down by Vince.

“Well, I’ll have you know that we wanted to have ‘Beat Up John Cena’ shirts while that was going on, but that was a no-go from the boss.” Styles revealed. “He didn’t care for that too much so, I doubt he’ll get with the ‘Beat Up Rollins’ [shirts] so…”