AJ Styles On Wanting to Face EC3 & Why He Doesn’t Wear A Cup In The Ring

AJ Styles recently spoke with Wrestlezone’s Kevin Kellam, discussing his desire to face EC3 and why he doesn’t wear a cup…

On Wanting to Face EC3: I’ve never been in the ring with EC3 before, so that will be fun to see a match with him. But, there are several that are coming up through NXT shortly, and there’s a number of them that I could have amazing matches with.

On Why He Doesn’t Wear A Cup In The Ring: You know, even when I played baseball when I was younger, I didn’t like wearing a cup because it got in the way. It just was in the way. If I wore one now, and I did a splash and missed, how would that feel? There are things that could happen in a match that this whole cup thing could actually hurt me. Just sayin’. I don’t need to have any more kids anyway.

On What He Has Left to Accomplish: I feel like there’s one more level that I need to reach before I really feel like this ‘WWE Superstar’ and that’s really made a difference in this business. I’m not sure how I’m going to get there, but I’m going to continue to work hard and see what happens next.