AJ Styles Wants A Match With The Undertaker At Wrestlemania 35

In an interview with Noelle Foley for Ringside Collectibles (Via SportsKeeda), AJ Styles revealed that he wants a match with The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 35. He also spoke about his matches with Mick Foley in Impact Wrestling. Here are highlights:

On wrestling The Undertaker: “I’d love to be in the ring with The Undertaker. To learn from this man would be unbelievable. Will it ever happen, I don’t know—but yes. That would be a dream match for me.”

On facing Mick Foley: “Well, I actually have been in the ring with your dad. Not at WrestleMania, but we went at it a couple of times.”

On which Face of Foley he’d want to fight: “Cactus Jack, because that would be a good one. He’s like a lunatic. You never know, (he’s) even worse than Mankind I think. I think Cactus Jack would be the guy I would want to go up against.”