AJ Styles Wants to Face Rey Mysterio, Recalls Facing Seth Rollins 13 Years Ago

– AJ Styles spoke with Lubbock Online for a new interview promoting Saturday’s live event in the city, discussing his match with Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank and more.

On his match with Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank: “Not many people get an opportunity as soon as they move over to the other brand at the championship, and I did right away. It’s not like it was given to me, I worked my way to that, but now it is what it is and I have to get back in line if I want another opportunity.”

On their first match, which took place thirteen years ago when Rollins was 13: “I’ve been told that after that match, his parents realized he was going to be really good at this. There was something about Seth that you can’t explain, but it’s an ‘It’ factor and he had it that young. 13 years ago, I was absolutely, 100 percent correct when I said Seth is going to be a big thing.”

On fans being happy with the match: “I’ve had a lot of dream matches here, but it isn’t up to me, it’s the WWE Universe and what they want, their dream match. They’re spending hard-earned money to see these dream matches, so I want to be sure I give that to them.”

On which star he’d like to face: “I have yet to be able to get in there with Rey Mysterio like I would like to because I know how good he is. Any time I’m with [Luke] Gallows and [Karl] Anderson, I feel like we bring out the best in each other as far as entertainment goes.”

On fans’ crowd reactions to his matches: “It’s hard to know – sometimes they’re quiet and so into the match that they’re not saying much, and other times they’re so crazy that you know it’s great. The truth of the matter is we react off of them. A lot of people don’t understand because they haven’t experience it, but fans are everything and they make everything that much better.”