WWE News: AJ Styles Wears NJPW Mask Again, WWE Wishes Cody A Happy Birthday, Flashback Clip Featuring Teddy Long And JBL

June 30, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
aj styles wwe smackdown 31318

– AJ Styles wore his NJPW mask, which he wore during his time in Bullet Club, during WWE’s show in Tokyo this weekend. He also wore the mask during Japan shows last September.

– WWE wished Cody a happy 33rd birthday. Other wrestling birthdays today include Terry Funk (74), Alicia Fox (32), and Scott Dawson (34).

Help celebrate @americannightmarecody today by wishing him a happy birthday!

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

– WWE has released a flashback clip from 2005. JBL seemingly wins the new Smackdown World title, only for Teddy Long to interrupt and reveal he’s actually won a match against World Heavyweight Champion Batista.

