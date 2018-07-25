AJ Styles Weighs in on Brock Lesnar Not Defending Universal Championship

– AJ Styles spoke with Noelle Foley for Ringside Collectibles at San Diego Comic-Con and discussed Brock Lesnar not defending the Universal Championship regularly, plus more. You can see the video below that Ringside Collectibles sent to 411, along with a couple of highlights:

On whether he is looking to top CM Punk’s reign with the WWE Championship: “Not really. I just have my sights set on trying to retain the championship. And some of the guys I’m going up against are, you know, they’re freaking amazing. Rusev, and guys like Randy Orton coming back — I guess he’s all better, since he’s beating up Jeff Hardy. So yeah, there’s a lot of guys that I’m gonna have to compete with that hopefully I’ll be able to retain. I mean, these guys are just…they’re bad dudes.”

On Brock Lesnar not defending the Universal Championship in months: “Well, you know what? I don’t care what anybody says. Brock Lesnar is what we call a draw. People come to see Brock Lesnar, and the fact that he hasn’t defended the title in a while, that’s on WWE. That’s on Kurt Angle and everybody else who has anything to do with it. I do what I do. I’m a fighting champion, like you said, I’m gonna defend my championship. I’m gonna give my championship the respect that it deserves. So I can’t say much about Brock Lesnar, all I can do is keep doing what I’m doing.”