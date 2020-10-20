wrestling / News

AJ Styles: ‘Welcome Back to the Phenomenal Era of Monday Night Raw’

October 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AJ Styles Jordan Omogbehin Raw

As noted, Jordan Omogbehin appeared on last night’s Raw as the new bodyguard for former WWE World champion AJ Styles. During the USA Network broadcast, Styles picked up a win over former UFC fighter Matt Riddle. Following the win, AJ Styles commented on the victory via Twitter, which you can see below.

AJ Styles wrote, “Told you tonight was gonna be BIG… Welcome back to the #phenomenal era of Monday Night #WWERaw!!”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AJ Styles, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading