AJ Styles: ‘Welcome Back to the Phenomenal Era of Monday Night Raw’
October 20, 2020
– As noted, Jordan Omogbehin appeared on last night’s Raw as the new bodyguard for former WWE World champion AJ Styles. During the USA Network broadcast, Styles picked up a win over former UFC fighter Matt Riddle. Following the win, AJ Styles commented on the victory via Twitter, which you can see below.
AJ Styles wrote, “Told you tonight was gonna be BIG… Welcome back to the #phenomenal era of Monday Night #WWERaw!!”
Told you tonight was gonna be BIG… Welcome back to the #phenomenal era of Monday Night #WWERaw!! pic.twitter.com/uBsf7a1Zip
— AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) October 20, 2020
