AJ Styles On If He Will Renew With WWE After His Contract Expires
AJ Styles recently spoke with Raute Musik (transcript credit wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…
On he will renew with WWE after his contract expires: “I don’t see why not if I can still do what I do. Like, if I can still be AJ Styles, then I would like to keep working in the WWE in a talent form, so as long as I can keep going, then I would like to keep working here.”
On his plans for after retirement: “I think there is definitely going to be a time to just sit and chill with the family, but a guy like me just doesn’t sit at home, so I would like to get back on the road, either as an Agent, or more importantly, become a Trainer of some sort. Who knows what will be around in WWE by the time I retire. There may be a better job than that.”