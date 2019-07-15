AJ Styles Wins WWE United States Champion At Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)

– With a little help from The Club, AJ Styles captured the WWE United States Championship at Extreme Rules. Styles defeated Ricochet with the help of outside influence from Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to win the title. You can see the highlights below courtesy of the company’s Twitter account.

This win marks Styles’ third run with the championship, having last held it in October of 2017. Ricochet’s reign ends at 22 days; he beat Samoa Joe for the belt at Stomping Grounds. Our live coverage of the PPV is here.