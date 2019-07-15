wrestling / News
AJ Styles Wins WWE United States Champion At Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)
– With a little help from The Club, AJ Styles captured the WWE United States Championship at Extreme Rules. Styles defeated Ricochet with the help of outside influence from Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to win the title. You can see the highlights below courtesy of the company’s Twitter account.
This win marks Styles’ third run with the championship, having last held it in October of 2017. Ricochet’s reign ends at 22 days; he beat Samoa Joe for the belt at Stomping Grounds. Our live coverage of the PPV is here.
🤘 @AJStylesOrg is looking to take @KingRicochet's #USTitle RIGHT NOW as #ExtremeRules continues streaming LIVE! pic.twitter.com/z4KGkuOdG4
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 15, 2019
He'll have to be MORE than phenomenal tonight if @KingRicochet wants to hold onto that #USTitle… #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/q16TS22oFq
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2019
#TheClub's @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE made their presence felt before this match could even START. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/lBDyO8IyuM
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 15, 2019
Good luck slowing THIS down, @AJStylesOrg.#ExtremeRules @KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/F2gtlDMkRP
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2019
HE CAME TO PLAY TONIGHT.#ExtremeRules @KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/jTc8jEm2af
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 15, 2019
Did the tide just turn enough for @AJStylesOrg to capitalize and become #USChampion?! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/lZm3AKaqsI
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2019
These two are pulling out ALL the stops for the sake of the #USTitle!#ExtremeRules @AJStylesOrg @KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/65iWRt1Vvr
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 15, 2019
🌠🌠🌠🌠🌠🌠🌠🌠#ExtremeRules @KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/TJhRsnp6gT
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2019
.@KingRicochet and @AJStylesOrg know how to put on a show… but you can't forget about that substance, either. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/LNwUBG5G26
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2019
A PHENOMENAL OUTCOME for @AJStylesOrg, the now 3️⃣-TIME #USChampion at #ExtremeRules! pic.twitter.com/COFu6hlmDm
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2019
They're about to be brotherin' softly in City of Brotherly Love.@LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE pay dividends to make @AJStylesOrg the NEW #USChampion! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/ym0ntcX3Nk
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 15, 2019
