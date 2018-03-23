WWE News: AJ Styles Working House Shows This Weekend, Match Listing For WWE Main Event, Greatest Royal Rumble Airing Live in Australia

– According to PWinsider.com, AJ Styles is working WWE live events this weekend, following being pulled from last weekend’s events due to injury. Styles will team with The New Day against Rusev, Aiden English, Chad Gable, and Shelton Benjamin at the live events in Trenton, NJ, Fairfax, VA, and Indiana, PA.

– Here is the lineup for today’s WWE Main Event…

* Gran Metalik & Kalisto & Lince Dorado vs. TJP & Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese

* Heath Slater vs. Curt Hawkins.

– Main Event in Australia released the following promo for WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble, announcing it would air live.