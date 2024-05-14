– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, WWE Superstar AJ Styles spoke about a potential dream matchup against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Styles would want the match, but The Rock would have to work it as a babyface. Below are some highlights:

AJ Styles on a possible matchup against The Rock: “Of course, I’m interested–but only if that means The Rock is turning babyface. I’m not interested in being a mediocre bad guy. I want to bring this to a whole new level.”

On being one of the few old school guys left: “I like to think I’m one of the few old school guys left. I look back and I’m so thankful I was able to pay off my house. That’s one of those things I hoped to do in my career, that I could do something I enjoy and provide for my family–and still have something left over for retirement. I’ve stuck with it long enough to take care of everyone who needed to be taken care of.”

On playing the heel: “As bad, ugly, and mean as a heel is supposed to be, I’m going to be that guy. When I step into an arena, I want more boos than Dominik Mysterio. That’s what I’m after. That’s my job, and I want to do it better than anybody.”

Earlier this month, AJ Styles lost to Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash France for the Undisputed WWE Championship. On the following SmackDown, Styles lost to Randy Orton in the opening round of the King of the Ring tournament.