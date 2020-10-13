AJ Styles On Why WrestleMania Is Too Long, Whether WWE Should Consider Keeping WrestleMania On Two Nights

In a recent Twitch stream, AJ Styles discussed why WrestleMania is too long, whether WWE will keep WrestleMania on two nights once fans return, and much more. You can read his comments below.

AJ Styles on why WrestleMania is too long: “I wish we would not do so many matches on WrestleMania. It used to be if you were on WrestleMania, you accomplished something. Now, everybody’s on it, so it’s not as big of a deal. Hey, we’re gonna give you everybody you wanted to see, so by the time you see this match, you may be burned out or ready to go home and your kids may be falling asleep. It’s a tough day because when it starts, you’re in out in the sun, you’re watching it, and that sun will drain you quick. In my opinion, I think less is more. I’m not saying it has to be three hours, but I wouldn’t go over four hours with it because there’s a lot going on. Usually, what does it start around Friday? Then you’ve got Saturday and Sunday, and RAW on Monday. That’s a lot to take in. It’s tough.”

On whether WWE should consider keeping WrestleMania on two separate nights once fans return: “Is that something we continue to do? I’m not sure. I would like to see more of it, but will it happen? We’re gonna have to find out together. So much has changed over these past couple of months, who knows what’s gonna happen? I was watching my intro video and I thought ‘Gosh, man, it was so great being in front of those fans.’ We took it for granted. No doubt about it. I certainly did.”

