AJ Styles to be Featured on WWE Break It Down This Month

– WWE Network News reports that former WWE World champion AJ Styles will be featured on a new episode of WWE Break It Down this month. The new episode debuts on May 15.

The upcoming episode will showcase Styles’ rivalry with John Cena, his WWE debut at the Royal Rumble 2016 event, and more. Here’s a synopsis for the upcoming AJ Styles episode:

AJ Styles shares stories behind his biggest WWE moments, including his surprise debut at Royal Rumble 2016 and his captivating rivalry with John Cena.