AJ Styles Discusses Whether WWE Should Be Considered An Essential Business, Says He Wants To Work

In a video posted to Mixer, AJ Styles discussed whether WWE should be considered an essential business, saying he isn’t sure but that he wants to work, and that fans can’t complain that WWE shouldn’t be an essential business but then also complain when WWE releases talent. Highlights are below.

On whether WWE should be considered an essential business: “I don’t know whether it is or it isn’t, but I know that I’m glad to be able to entertain, I’m glad I’m still able to do my job, I still want to be able to do that. I just don’t understand people who complain about it, and then want to bury the company for releasing people. You can’t have both. We gotta be able to work. If you don’t work, your business can’t make money. So you gotta be able to do that, I want to be able to work, and I know that there’s risks involved and I gotta do whatever I can to make sure that I hopefully don’t contract that coronavirus.”

