AJ Styles Reportedly Set To Be Out Of Action For A Month
May 31, 2019 | Posted by
– In an update on AJ Styles, the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer reports that Styles is set to miss about a month of action with a back injury. Meltzer previously reported that Styles would be out for “a couple weeks or the next month.”
Styles was pulled from an advertised bout this past Monday on Raw. In a live stream on Mixer after Raw, he said he’s dealing with some “wear and tear” and hopes to be back in action sooner rather than later. He is being advertised for Super ShowDown next Friday but is not currently booked in a match. There is a 50 man battle royal set to take place and the majority of competitors have not been announced.
