AJ Styles Explains Why WWE Needs To Have Working Relationship With Other Companies

February 15, 2022 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WWE Raw AJ Styles Image Credit: WWE

AJ Styles was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, and he discussed a variety of topics, including WWE potentially working more with Impact, WWE needing to have a working relationship with other companies, and much more. Here are some highlights (via Fightful):

AJ Styles on WWE potentially working more with Impact: “I would love to see it. I think it’s a good thing. I’m afraid the door only opens one way. There is a lot of library on AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, and some of the other guys and girls. It wouldn’t be a bad thing.”

On WWE needing to have a working relationship with other companies: “We need to have a working relationship with other companies. As much as people want us to hate each other, we don’t. We want to see people succeed. We want to see people do well. I do. Competition is a good thing. if they have a good show, I want to have a better show. I’m sure they feel the same way. There is nothing wrong with that, it just makes it better for everyone else who ever loved pro wrestling.”

