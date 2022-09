AJPW 50th Anniversary Results 9.18.22: New Triple Crown Champion Crowned

AJPW’s 50th Anniversary show saw a new AJPW Triple Crown Champion crowned. You can see the results below from the show, which took place on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan, per Cagematch.net:

* Rising HAYATO & Ryo Inoue def. Oji Shiiba & Yusuke Kodama

* ATM, Mitsuya Nagai, TAJIRI & Yoshitatsu def. Andy Wu, Black Menso-re, Izanagi & SUSHI

* Cyrus, Jun Saito & Rei Saito def. Kohei Sato, Shuji Ishikawa & Yukio Naya

* All Asia Tag Team Championships Match: Dan Tamura & Hikaru Sato def. Voodoo Murders

* Minoru Suzuki def. Hokuto Omori

* Yuji Nagata def. Yuma Anzai

* Yuma Aoyagi def. Christopher Daniels

* Atsushi Onita, Masanobu Fuchi & Shiro Koshinaka def. Great Kojika, Masao Inoue & Yoshiaki Yatsu

* AJPW World Tag Team Championships Match: Gungnir Of Anarchy def. Get Wild

* AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Atsuki Aoyagi def. Tiger Mask

* Triple Crown Title #1 Contender’s Match: Naoya Nomura def. Jake Lee

* Triple Crown Championship Match: Kento Miyahara def. Suwama