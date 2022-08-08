wrestling / News

AJPW 9th Royal Road Tournament Day 1 Results: First Round Matches, More

August 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJPW 9th Royal Round Tournament Day 1 Image Credit; AJPW

AJPW held the first day of their 9th Royal Road Tournament on Sunday in Tokyo, with several first-round matches and more. You can check out the full results below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Ryo Inoue, Hokuto Omori, Black Menso-re & Izanagi def. Tiger Mask, Rising HAYATO, Yusuke Kodama & TAJIRI
* Ryuki Honda, Shotaro Ashino & Cyrus def. Takao Omori, Shuji Ishikawa & Yoshitatsu
* Dan Tamura, Hikaru Sato & Yuji Nagata def. KONO, Suwama & Toshizu via disqualification.
* Royal Road First Round Match: Jake Lee def. Ren Ayabe
* Royal Road First Round Match: Takuya Nomura def. Atsuki Aoyagi
* Royal Road First Round Match: Naoya Nomura def. Yuma Aoyagi
* Royal Road First Round Match: Kento Miyahara def. TARU

