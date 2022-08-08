AJPW 9th Royal Road Tournament Day 1 Results: First Round Matches, More

AJPW held the first day of their 9th Royal Road Tournament on Sunday in Tokyo, with several first-round matches and more. You can check out the full results below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Ryo Inoue, Hokuto Omori, Black Menso-re & Izanagi def. Tiger Mask, Rising HAYATO, Yusuke Kodama & TAJIRI

* Ryuki Honda, Shotaro Ashino & Cyrus def. Takao Omori, Shuji Ishikawa & Yoshitatsu

* Dan Tamura, Hikaru Sato & Yuji Nagata def. KONO, Suwama & Toshizu via disqualification.

* Royal Road First Round Match: Jake Lee def. Ren Ayabe

* Royal Road First Round Match: Takuya Nomura def. Atsuki Aoyagi

* Royal Road First Round Match: Naoya Nomura def. Yuma Aoyagi

* Royal Road First Round Match: Kento Miyahara def. TARU