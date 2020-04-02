AJPW Cancels Champion Carnival 2020

All Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that it has cancelled the Champion Carnival 2020 due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. It was set to start on April 6 at Korakuen Hall and run until May 5. This comes after Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lucas Steel and Joel Redman all dropped out of the tournament due to travel restrictions.

During a press conference, AJPW President Tsuyoki Fukada said that the promotion will make every attempt it can to run the tournament this year. While it started in 1973, it has been held annually every year since 1991.