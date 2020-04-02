wrestling / News
AJPW Cancels Champion Carnival 2020
All Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that it has cancelled the Champion Carnival 2020 due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. It was set to start on April 6 at Korakuen Hall and run until May 5. This comes after Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lucas Steel and Joel Redman all dropped out of the tournament due to travel restrictions.
During a press conference, AJPW President Tsuyoki Fukada said that the promotion will make every attempt it can to run the tournament this year. While it started in 1973, it has been held annually every year since 1991.
Despite trying everything, we regret to inform you this years Champion Carnival has been cancelled due to the spread of coronavirus.
Thank you for your understanding.#ajpw #2020cc pic.twitter.com/D4IGuPLibJ
— 全日本プロレス (English) (@alljapan_eng) April 2, 2020
