wrestling / News
AJPW Dream Power Series Results 3.14.21: Tag Team Title Defense, More
March 14, 2021 | Posted by
AJPW held the third show in their Dream Power Series on Sunday in Korakuen Hall, with the World Tag Team Titles on the line and more. You can see the full results below, courtesy of PWInsider:
• Izanagi and UTAMARO def. Dan Tamura and Ryuji Hijikata
• Alejandro def. Atsuki Aoyagi & Francesco Akira
• Hokuto Omori, Koji Doi, Kuma Arashi and TAJIRI def. Black Menso~re, Ryuki Honda, Shuji Ishikawa and Takao Omori
• Jake Lee and Yusuke Kodama def. Koji Iwamoto and Shotaro Ashino
• Osamu Nishimura and Yoshitatsu def. Hikaru Sato and SUWAMA
• World Tag Team Championship Match: Kento Miyahara and Yuma Aoyagi (c) def. Shigehiro Irie and Zeus
