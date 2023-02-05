– All Japan Pro-Wrestling presented AJPW Excite Series 2023 earlier today at the Esforta Arena Hachioji Subarena in Tokyo, Japan. It streamed live on AJPW TV. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:

* Gungnir Of Anarchy (Ryuki Honda & Shotaro Ashino) def. Dan Tamura & Hikaru Sato

* Masao Inoue, Oji Shiiba, Rising HAYATO & Takao Omori def. Black Menso-re, Raijin Yaguchi, Ricky Fuji & SUSHI

* Hokuto Omori & Naruki Doi def. Naoya Nomura & Ryo Inoue

* All Asia Tag Team Championship – Tornado Bunkhouse Current Blast Death Match: Atsushi Onita & Yoshitatsu beat Kendo Kashin & NOSAWA Rongai (c) to capture the titles.

* Shuji Ishikawa, Yuji Nagata & Yuma Anzai defeated Jun Saito, Rei Saito & Suwama.

* AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Atsuki Aoyagi (c) beat Kotaro Suzuki to retain the title.

* Triple Crown Championship: Kento Miyahara (c) beat Yuma Aoyagi to retain the title.